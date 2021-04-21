Helena man charged with strangling woman

A 22-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting and strangling a woman.

Skyler Steiner is charged with felony strangulation of a partner or family member and misdemeanor partner or family member assault (first offense).

On March 9, Helena Police Department officers met with a woman who said she and Steiner were yelling at each other when he pushed her forehead, causing her to fall onto the bed. The woman said she climbed away and began screaming.

The woman showed officers photos of herself with a black eye and said the defendant previously strangled her multiple times and put her in a headlock, nearly causing her to pass out.

On March 10, officers located the defendant at his mother's house. The defendant said he was not physically abusive with the woman. When asked about previous incidents of violence, the defendant initially stated everything had been fine, but then his mother mentioned an incident that happened during Christmas 2019.

