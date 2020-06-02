Helena man charged with strangling spouse

A 43-year-old Helena man was charged with strangling his spouse after an incident in early April.

Joshua Talseth was charged with felony strangulation of a partner or family member and misdemeanor fist offense partner or family member assault.

Deputies responded to reports of a suicidal male on April 4. The complainant told the deputies that the male, later identified as the defendant, was in a vehicle, may have a shotgun and had a fight with his spouse.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies quickly determined that the defendant was not there. Upon contacting the defendant, he reported his location to the deputies and said he was not suicidal.

When the deputies spoke with the victim and complainant, the victim told them she and Talseth had a fight the previous night that carried over to the morning. The victim reported that the defendant had pulled her hair, pushed her, kicked her in the back, grabbed her by the throat and strangled her. The victim reported going limp and told deputies about past instances of abuse.

Deputies reported that the victim had red marks and swelling on her neck. Additionally, she showed signs of bruises on her legs and her voice was raspy. They also reported that the victim could barely walk. She was ultimately taken to an emergency room for treatment.