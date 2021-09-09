Helena man charged with strangling partner

A 27-year-old Helena man has been charged with strangling his partner.

Brennan Donald Lytle is charged with two felony counts of strangulation of a partner or family member (second or subsequent offense), two counts of felony partner or family member assault (third or subsequent offense) and three misdemeanor counts of violation of a no contact order.

On Sept. 3, law enforcement responded to Railroad Avenue. Dispatch advised that a female had texted 911 and was not responding. Officers contact the defendant and the female. Court documents note that the female's clothes were "soaking wet."

The victim told police that the defendant had pushed her into the bath tub forcing her to hit the back of her head on the faucet. The defendant then allegedly held her down in the tub, put his hands on her throat and began to strangle her while holding the shower head in her face with water running.

The female advised she could not breath during the assault. She also said the defendant had shoved her in the bedroom around a week prior into a nearby desk, causing bruising on her arm.

The defendant denied anything physical happened, stating he sprayed her with water in the shower, because he got mad at her.