Helena man charged with strangling partner

A 50-year-old Helena man is accused of strangling his partner or family member, a felony.

A Helena police officer arrested Trevor Lee Wiseman the night of April 16, after the victim told the officer Wiseman had strangled her to the point of blacking out.

According to the arresting officer's affidavit, the victim had injuries consistent with strangulation, including "freshly scabbed injuries consistent with fingernail marks on the (victim's) neck."

Paramedics responded and confirmed the injuries appeared consistent with strangulation, the officer reported.

Wiseman eventually conceded to the officer that the altercation between him and the victim became physical, but "said he was more of a 'victim' than the other party."

It was later determined Wiseman had a valid $5,000 warrant for his arrest.

He was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

