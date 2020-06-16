Helena man charged with strangling partner

A 30-year-old Helena man has been charged with felony strangulation.
On May 22, law enforcement responded to reports of a domestic disturbance after being advised a male was hitting a female in the backyard of a residence. Upon arriving at the scene, Helena Police Department allege that they could see a female who appeared to be sitting on the ground with a male standing over her, yelling.
The victim exited the building and reportedly told police Scott Hryckewicz had "choked" her but did not want him to go to jail. The officer observed the victim's neck was red, according to court documents.
Hryckewicz denied any kind of physical contact with the victim.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
