Helena man charged with strangling partner

A 23-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence.

Lucas Ronald Thurston is charged with felony strangulation of a partner or family member, misdemeanor partner or family member assault (first offense) and misdemeanor criminal destruction or tampering with a communication device.

On June 5, law enforcement responded to reports of a domestic disturbance.

The complainant advised that she had been strangled and thrown to the ground by Thurston. Additionally, she said the defendant kicked her in the stomach.

The defendant also allegedly withheld the victim's cellphone and smart watch to prevent her from calling 911.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

