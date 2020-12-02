Helena man charged with strangling partner

Troy Paul McClanahan, 50, of Helena, is charged with felony strangulation of a partner or family member and misdemeanor partner or family member assault.
On Nov. 26, law enforcement responded to reports of a domestic disturbance. The caller said that her husband had just strangled her.
The victim told law enforcement that during an argument, the defendant had grabbed her by the throat with both hands and pushed her into the refrigerator. The victim said she couldn't speak for a couple of minutes and she was notably hoarse when speaking with officers, according to court documents.
Court documents state the victim kept tearing up while speaking with police.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!