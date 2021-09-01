Helena man charged with strangling partner

A 23-year-old Helena man is charged with strangling and attacking his girlfriend.

Skyler Steiner is charged with felony strangulation of a partner or family member (second or subsequent offense), misdemeanor partner or family member assault (second offense) and two counts of violation of a no contact order.

On Aug. 28, law enforcement responded to the area of the Beattie Street Trailhead regarding a welfare check on a suicidal male. When responding, an officer located a male and female leaving the area and he stopped to identify them and determine whether the male was the person in question.

Upon speaking with the female, the victim in this case, she advised that the male was her boyfriend, Steiner. She told the officer he was at her house earlier that night and wouldn't leave. There is a no-contact order between the two.

The victim told the officer that on the night of Aug. 25, the defendant was at her house when they began arguing. She said the defendant head-butted her in the face, causing pain. She also said the defendant threw her against the wall and began strangling her.

The defendant has one prior arrest for PFMA.

