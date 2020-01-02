A 48-year-old Helena man has been charged with one felony count of strangulation of a partner or family member and one misdemeanor count of partner or family member assault.
Helena police arrested Richard Basten on Dec. 26 at 8:45 a.m.
An officer was dispatched to the 1200 block of Idaho Avenue for a report of a domestic disturbance.
According to the officer's affidavit, Basten pushed his way into the victim's house after she answered the door, began "demanding property," pushed the defendant onto a couch, and attempted to strangle her with his hands.
The victim told the officer she had been in an on-and-off relationship with Basten for about two years.
Basten was booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
