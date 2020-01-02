Richard Basten

A 48-year-old Helena man has been charged with one felony count of strangulation of a partner or family member and one misdemeanor count of partner or family member assault.

Helena police arrested Richard Basten on Dec. 26 at 8:45 a.m.

An officer was dispatched to the 1200 block of Idaho Avenue for a report of a domestic disturbance.

According to the officer's affidavit, Basten pushed his way into the victim's house after she answered the door, began "demanding property," pushed the defendant onto a couch, and attempted to strangle her with his hands.

The victim told the officer she had been in an on-and-off relationship with Basten for about two years.

Basten was booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments