Helena man charged with stealing vehicle

A 20-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of stealing a vehicle and running from law enforcement.

Domanik Everett Becker is charged with a felony count of theft and misdemeanor counts of driving a motor vehicle while privilege is suspended or revoked, violation of a no-contact order and obstructing a peace officer or other public servant.

The arresting officer was dispatched to the 2200 block of 8th Avenue on May 15 for a report of a stolen vehicle. The victim reported that Becker took her 2015 Nissan Pathfinder with a stated value of $17,000, according to the officer's arrest affidavit.

After being located, the defendant allegedly ran from police but was later apprehended. He had a suspended driver’s license and two active arrest warrants at the time.

According to the affidavit, Becker has been in constant contact with the victim despite a no-contact order in place between the two.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

