Helena man charged with stealing vehicle

A 41-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of stealing a vehicle.

Joshua Lee McCrossin is charged with felony theft.

On Dec. 18, law enforcement responded to Maynard Road for reports of a stolen vehicle. A deputy made contact with the complainant, who reported that she was selling her son's vehicle on his behalf for $2,200. The complainant stated she let a male test drive the vehicle approximately three hours prior to the call and he had not returned.

The defendant had arrived at the residence driving a van. A check of the license plates on the van determined that they were fictitious. Dispatch advised that the van was reported stolen on Dec. 14 out of Helena. The registered owner of the van estimated its value at approximately $2,000.

While speaking with the deputy, the defendant allegedly contacted the complainant to ask if she wanted the money. The deputy replied to the defendant, telling him to return to the residence. The defendant returned with the vehicle.

The defendant was read his Miranda Rights and agreed to speak to the deputy. The defendant said he bought the van and the seller had given him the license plates. He said there was a bill of sale in the van, but no such document was found.