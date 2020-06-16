Helena man charged with stealing portable generators

A 46-year-old Helena man has been charged with stealing two portable generators.
George Kelly Kline is charged with felony theft for stealing items valued at approximately $2,000.
On May 24, law enforcement responded to reports of theft of two portable generators taken from a residence.
The owner of the generators informed the deputy that he found one of his stolen generators at a local pawn shop. The deputy searched an online pawn transaction database and observed both generators were allegedly pawned by Kline on March 5.
Kline reportedly confessed to taking both generators without permission and pawning them.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
