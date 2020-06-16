You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Helena man charged with stealing portable generators
0 comments

Helena man charged with stealing portable generators

George Kelly Kline

George Kline

A 46-year-old Helena man has been charged with stealing two portable generators.

George Kelly Kline is charged with felony theft for stealing items valued at approximately $2,000.

On May 24, law enforcement responded to reports of theft of two portable generators taken from a residence.

The owner of the generators informed the deputy that he found one of his stolen generators at a local pawn shop. The deputy searched an online pawn transaction database and observed both generators were allegedly pawned by Kline on March 5. 

Kline reportedly confessed to taking both generators without permission and pawning them. 

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News