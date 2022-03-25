Helena man charged with stealing car

Conner Grewell, 22, of Helena, was charged with felony theft after allegedly stealing a car.

On March 17, the Helena Police Department took a report of a stolen vehicle from Queen Anne Street in Helena. An attempt to located the red Nissan Versa was broadcast over radio channels. The victim advised the vehicle was worth about $12,000.

A sheriff's deputy located the vehicle behind a residence on McDonald Drive in East Helena. A tenant at the residence said the defendant was inside. The deputy requested the defendant come outside and speak with the deputy.

The defendant came outside, reportedly holding the keys to the vehicle. The defendant allegedly admitted to stealing the vehicle. He said he took the keys out of a grocery cart, walked out of the store, located the vehicle and then drove the vehicle to East Helena to avoid having to walk.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

