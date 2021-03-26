Helena man charged with stealing car, debit card

On March 15, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office received a call from dispatch stating a vehicle was stolen from the 900 block of East Riggs Street in East Helena. The victim said someone she let stay at her residence stole her vehicle and used her debit card without permission.

The victim reported the defendant took the vehicle without her permission earlier in the day, but returned the key. The victim said the defendant left the residence later that day after packing his belongings. The victim said she assumed the defendant left in his own vehicle, but later realized her vehicle was gone from the parking lot. The victim said she forgot there was an extra key in the vehicle.