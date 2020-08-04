Helena man charged with stalking

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 34-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of stalking the mother of his children over the course of several months.

Shane Daniel Cope has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of violating a no-contact order for his first and second offenses and one felony count of violating a no-contact order for his third offense, along with felony counts of stalking and burglary.

The charges stem from a number of incidents that occurred over the course of several months beginning on April 9.

During the first incident, Cope allegedly attempted to break into the home of the victim. Law enforcement responded and found him parked outside the residence.

After that, he was accused of entering the home and speaking with two children he has with the victim. The children were being watched by a babysitter, who told him he should leave before he got in trouble.

He was later accused of following the victim in his vehicle, and sheriff's deputies found him sitting in his vehicle outside her residence. Court documents say he denied that he was near the home at the time, which deputies knew was untrue, but he later acknowledged he was there because he wanted to check on the children.