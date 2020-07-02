Helena man charged with stalking, witness tampering

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 35-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of stalking a woman he was not supposed to contact.

Blake Michael Bucalo is charged with felony stalking, felony witness tampering and misdemeanor violation of a no-contact order.

On June 24, law enforcement responded to a request for a welfare check on the defendant. When meeting with the complainant, the victim told police that there was a no-contact order between her and the defendant.

The victim showed police over 200 text messages and multiple calls from the past 24 hours from the defendant. Bucalo allegedly told the victim he "wanted to make a deal" so the police wouldn't be called.

In other messages, Bucalo allegedly made comments about wanting to have a shootout with police. He also is accused of making threats of violence against the victim, her children and her family.

The victim had received a message from a third party stating that Bucalo had taken a firearm from her father. The victim said she feared for her life.

According to court documents, the defendant and victim have a history of partner/family member assault and violations of the no-contact order.