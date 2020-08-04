Helena man charged with stalking ex

On July 25, law enforcement responded to reports of a violated no-contact order. A deputy spoke with the victim, who reported that she and the defendant had previously been in an intimate relationship. The no-contact order was issued in March, following previous charges of partner/family member assault and burglary.

The victim told the deputy that Allen had texted and called her repeatedly on July 24 and into the following morning. She told the deputy she did not respond to any messages. The victim shared screenshots of messages over the past several months with the deputy. She also told the deputy that she felt as though she was being followed several times over the past few months.