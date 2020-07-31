Helena man charged with stalking ex-girlfriend

A 30-year-old Helena man has been charged with stalking his ex-girlfriend.
Michael Thomas Gronneberg is charged with one count of felony stalking.
On July 17, law enforcement responded to North Rodney Street for reports of a male possibly stalking his ex-girlfriend. The complainant told police that a man came in looking for his ex-girlfriend saying that he was going to "avenge" her, according to court documents. The defendant then left the location, headed towards his ex-girlfriend's apartment.
The victim reportedly advised police that Gronneberg had made a number of unwanted contacts with her and that she was afraid of him.
The following day, law enforcement made contact with the defendant who admitted to attempting to contact her since the break-up.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
