Helena man charged with stalking and intimidation

A 53-year-old Helena man is accused of stalking a woman he met in rehab after sending her 47 handwritten letters.

Tom Anthony Roach was charged with two counts of felony stalking and one felony count of intimidation.

The victim reported stalking by Roach as far back as October 2019. She had met the defendant at an inpatient treatment program in 2015. Between the spring and fall of 2019, Roach allegedly sent more than 47 letters to the victim's grandmother's home.

The initial report of stalking occurred when the defendant was living in Portland, Oregon. At that time, Helena authorities contacted the Portland Police Department to respond to the defendant's residence and serve an order of no contact. Roach allegedly ignored this warning and sent the victim a message that read "So as your life becomes ever more difficult, remember why. You should have never sent the cops to my place."

Over the next few months, Roach allegedly created new social media accounts that weren't blocked by the victim in order to contact her. Most of the contact implored the victim to get into contact with him.