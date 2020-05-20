Helena man charged with stalking and intimidation

A 53-year-old Helena man is accused of stalking a woman he met in rehab after sending her 47 handwritten letters.
Tom Anthony Roach was charged with two counts of felony stalking and one felony count of intimidation.
The victim reported stalking by Roach as far back as October 2019. She had met the defendant at an inpatient treatment program in 2015. Between the spring and fall of 2019, Roach allegedly sent more than 47 letters to the victim's grandmother's home.
The initial report of stalking occurred when the defendant was living in Portland, Oregon. At that time, Helena authorities contacted the Portland Police Department to respond to the defendant's residence and serve an order of no contact. Roach allegedly ignored this warning and sent the victim a message that read "So as your life becomes ever more difficult, remember why. You should have never sent the cops to my place."
Over the next few months, Roach allegedly created new social media accounts that weren't blocked by the victim in order to contact her. Most of the contact implored the victim to get into contact with him.
The victim told investigators that she used the defendant as a means to obtain dangerous drugs in 2015, 2016 and 2017. The victim advised she had no romantic interest in Roach, but he had romanticized her. She said her last consented contact with Roach was in 2018, and at that point she told him to stop contacting her.
Later in 2018, Roach traveled to Helena to try and locate the victim. During this time, Roach allegedly engaged in further stalking behavior, including sending unwanted gifts.
The victim eventually moved to Great Falls, leaving her name off the lease for fear of Roach finding her. She also changed vehicles, phone numbers and social media accounts at this time.
Roach eventually located the victim and allegedly continued to stalk her.
Upon reviewing the letters, investigators discovered photos of a shrine of pictures of the victim in the defendant's home. The letters made references to the victim giving "whats owed" and referencing the victim either paying money or entering into a relationship with the defendant.
The investigation determined that the victim "completely altered her life as a means to avoid the defendant." Given that those alterations persist to this day, authorities determined that the victim had suffered substantial emotional distress.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
