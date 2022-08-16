Helena man charged with sixth DUI

A 45-year-old Helena man is being charged with his sixth DUI, a felony, and diving a motor vehicle while privilege to do so is suspended or revoked, a misdemeanor, after he was pulled over for having a taillight out.

On Aug. 12, a trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop on a Ford 150. The truck has been swearing left and right over the fogline and centerline, authorities noted.

Harvey Lamont Smith was the driver. He had bloodshot eyes, smelled strongly of alcoholic beverages, and his vehicle was “littered with empty beer cans,” said officials.

Smith said he was coming from Hap’s Bar in Helena and that he had consumed alcohol. He was unsteady on his feet and used the truck to balance when he exited the vehicle.

“Smith didn’t seem to be interested in a field sobriety test as he said he knew he was going to jail,” stated the affidavit filed in District Court of Helena on Tuesday.

Testing indicated a breath alcohol content of 0.227.

Smith was arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Aug. 13.