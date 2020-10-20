Helena man charged with sixth domestic assault

Harold Jess No Runner, 54, of Helena is facing his fourth, fifth and sixth charges of partner or family assault.

On Oct. 8, law enforcement responded to reports of a possible domestic disturbance. The female complainant reported being hit by No Runner.

The victim told law enforcement No Runner had come in drunk and punched her in the face multiple times. The responding officer noted bruising to the victim's chin and left eye. The victim reported she received these injuries from the defendant during an assault that occurred a week prior.

The victim said the defendant threatened to hit her with a cane the previous evening and raised the cane at her.

The defendant left prior to law enforcement's arrival. The officer spoke with him briefly by phone, but the defendant reportedly refused to meet in person or provide his location to the officer.

The defendant allegedly denied punching the victim and claimed that the victim was "prone to falling."

No Runner was later located and arrested on Oct. 11.

A criminal history check revealed the defendant had three prior PFMA convictions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.