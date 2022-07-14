Helena man charged with sexual abuse of child

A 20-year-old Helena man has been charged with one felony count of sexual abuse of children.

The charging documents filed in Justice Court Thursday allege Aidan Samuel Duke used SnapChat to try to coerce a 14-year-old into having sex with him.

The arresting officer's probable cause affidavit stated the victim's mother had shared access to the teen's social media account.

The officer reported Duke "asked the victim through electronic communication for nude photos, encouraged sexual behavior by asking personal questions about past sexual relationships, referred to sexual actions between the defendant and victim, asked the victim to meet in person and also stated the victim could 'get drunk' with (him)."

The victim's mother reportedly messaged Duke via the victim's social media account to arrange a meeting and found Duke with alcoholic beverages and a blanket in his vehicle.

She provided a description of the vehicle to Helena police.

The arresting officer stated Duke confirmed the social media account was his and that he did have the online conversation with the teen.

Duke was arrested just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.