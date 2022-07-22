Helena man charged with seventh or subsequent DUI

A Helena man was charged with his seventh or subsequent DUI, a felony, after an officer pulled him over for not having a functioning license plate lamp.

During the traffic stop, Gilberto Cantu was in the driver’s seat of the car and stated that he was driving home.

“(Cantu) had slurred speech and I could smell an odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from (Cantu). (Cantu) had trouble with balance while walking,” stated the officer in an affidavit filed on Wednesday in Justice Court of Helena.

Cantu displayed multiple signs of impairment during standard field sobriety tests. However, he refused to provide a breath sample, said officials.

His criminal history showed seven prior DUI convictions.

Cantu was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.