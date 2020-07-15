You are the owner of this article.
Helena man charged with robbery
Helena man charged with robbery

Bryan Keith Foster

Bryan Foster

A 36-year-old Helena man is accused of injuring someone while shoplifting from a store. 

Bryan Keith Foster is charged with felony robbery.

On July 11, law enforcement responded to a store on North Sanders Street for reports of an uncooperative shoplifter. Upon reviewing security footage, law enforcement observed store employees attempting to detain Foster.

Police allegedly observed Foster grabbing a store employee by the neck. The employee described feeling pain in his neck and said he began to "fade out" due to lack of blood flow.

Law enforcement also observed footage of the defendant selecting and concealing multiple items before attempting to leave without paying.

The stolen items were allegedly found in Foster's possession.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

