Helena man charged with robbery

An 18-year-old Helena man has been charged with felony robbery.

Jared Jay Gaither was arrested and charged following a robbery at a local business on Sept. 30.

According to court records, the defendant was detained by employees of the business and held in the loss prevention office until an officer arrived.

The complainant told an officer the defendant placed multiple store items into his pockets. The defendant allegedly attempted to leave the building without paying.

Gaither allegedly began kicking the employees, causing visible injury, as they were attempting to detain him. This was verified by surveillance video.

A police search revealed that the defendant did have the items in his pockets. He also had three valid warrants for his arrest.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.