Helena man charged with robbery

Kahner Michael Leary, 27, of Helena, is charged with felony robbery and misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer.

On March 25, law enforcement was dispatched to the 1000 block of Helena Avenue for reports of a robbery. Officers were advised that a man had concealed merchandise from a store and exited without paying. When employees attempted to apprehend the man, he allegedly brandished a knife and pointed it at the employees.

The man, later identified as the defendant, proceeded to walk away from the employee. Officers located Leary several blocks away, where he was taken into custody. He allegedly had multiple knives in his possession at the time of his arrest.

An officer later located the stolen merchandise. Leary allegedly provided officers the name of his brother in an attempt to conceal his identity.

