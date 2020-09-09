 Skip to main content
Helena man charged with robbery, kidnapping
Alton Caluin Martin

A 20-year-old Helena man is charged with felony counts of robbery and aggravated kidnapping and a misdemeanor charge of theft.

On Sept. 2 Alton Caluin-Lee Martin is accused of firing a gun into the air and ordering a victim into the house. Once there, authorities allege that he ordered the victim to empty her pockets, took some cash, and then ordered her into a vehicle.

While in the vehicle, Martin is accused of continuing to hold the gun pointing in the direction of the victim, who did not feel free to leave. She was later allowed to exit the vehicle, according to court documents.

When interviewed, authorities allege that Martin admitted to firing the weapon, ordering the victim to empty her pockets and that she was likely fearful of leaving.

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty.

