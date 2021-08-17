Helena man charged with prescription drug possession

A 37-year-old Helena man has been charged with illegal possession of prescription drugs.

Shylo William Harris is charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs (Alprazolam).

On Aug. 12, law enforcement responded to the 100 block of North Rodney Street for reports of the defendant being on-site and having a warrant for his arrest. The warrant was out of Missoula County with a bond of $25,000.

The defendant was located and identified from prior involvements. The defendant removed all items from his pockets and placed them on a table. Court documents state that among the items were two small bags of marijuana and three blue pills.

The defendant stated the pills were Xanax, a brand name for Alprazolam, a schedule 4 controlled substance. The defendant claimed he had a prescription for the medication and it was in his probation file.

The probation officer located the file for prescription 0.5 mg Xanax from December 2019 for 14 days. There were no refills noted. The defendant claimed he had used and refilled the prescription since then, but the pills recovered from his possession were 1 mg Alprazolam.

