Helena man charged with possession of THC oil

A 31-year-old Helena man is accused of possessing THC oil.
Daniel Dean Matzick is charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession.
On Dec. 5, law enforcement was dispatched to Prospect Avenue for reports of a male acting strangely. After making contact with the defendant, authorities determined he had a no-bond warrant issued for probation absconding.
The defendant was arrested, and a pat search led officers to find two grams of THC oil and a pipe. The defendant does not have an active medical marijuana card.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
