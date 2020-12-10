 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Helena man charged with possession of THC oil
0 comments

Helena man charged with possession of THC oil

Daniel Dean Matzick

Daniel Dean Matzick

A 31-year-old Helena man is accused of possessing THC oil.

Daniel Dean Matzick is charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession.

On Dec. 5, law enforcement was dispatched to Prospect Avenue for reports of a male acting strangely. After making contact with the defendant, authorities determined he had a no-bond warrant issued for probation absconding.

The defendant was arrested, and a pat search led officers to find two grams of THC oil and a pipe. The defendant does not have an active medical marijuana card.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News