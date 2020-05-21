Helena man charged with possession of meth and prescription drugs

A 32-year-old Helena man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine and clonazepam.

Christopher James Vanlandingham was charged with two felony counts of criminal possession of dangerous drugs, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor theft by possession and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

On April 29, someone reported a suspicious male getting in and out of a vehicle. Dispatch noted the vehicle had been reported stolen.

An officer approached the man, later identified as Vanlandingham, and detained him. The defendant had been working on the vehicle and had a box of wire and various tools.

Vanlandingham allegedly told the officer that he had been driving the vehicle but claimed a friend had asked him to fix it. The dash of the vehicle had been damaged by being colored with paint markers, which were in Vanlandingham's possession.

The vehicle was valued at $1,000.

Court documents state that Vanlandingham "is a known drug user who admitted to using methamphetamine earlier in the day."