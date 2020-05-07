Helena man charged with possession of heroin

A 21-year-old Arizona man has been charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs after heroin was found in his vehicle.

Gabriel Elyas Alvarez was also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of burglary tools.

On April 13, a Helena Police Department officer located a vehicle used in a theft from a local business while on patrol. After stopping the vehicle, Alvarez was identified via his Arizona driver's license.

The defendant was on probation, and a probation officer advised that Alvarez was an absconder. Alvarez was arrested and a search of the vehicle was requested.

Upon searching the vehicle, the officer located several vehicle keys with the lock patterns shaved down. The officer said these were to facilitate unlawful entry into vehicles.

Further searching yielded a burned spoon consistent with the heating of injected drugs in the defendant's pocket. In the vehicle, the officer alleges he located a small jar containing cotton soaked through with a brown substance in the driver's door storage. Several syringes including one filled with brown liquid were found near the driver's seat.

Based on his experience, the officer believed the brown substance to be heroin.