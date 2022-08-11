Helena man charged with partner strangulation and assault

A 59-year-old Helena man is being charged with two felony counts of strangulation of a partner or family member, three felony counts of partner or family member assault, and one misdemeanor count of criminal destruction of or tampering with a communication device.

On Monday, an officer was dispatched to the hospital to meet with a female who reported she had been assaulted the night before by Richard Thomas Duane Baxter.

Baxter allegedly threw her on the ground and began to hit and slap her several times all over her body and face, the female told authorities.

She stated that Baxter choked her several times to the point where she thought she would die and started to pass out. While strangling her, Baxter told her, “You are not going to die, you will just feel like you are going to die,” according to court reports.

The female tried calling the police, but Baxter allegedly grabbed her phone and threw it, officials reported.

An officer observed numerous injuries on the female.

Baxter has no previous charges of PFMA on his criminal record. He was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Monday.