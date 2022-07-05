Helena man charged with partner or family member assault

A 42-year-old Helena man was charged with his third or subsequent partner or family member assault offense, a felony.

On July 4, officers responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Helena. Officers had been to the residence earlier but did not see any evidence of a crime. Officers recommended that the complainant lock their door. However, court records say Christopher Nicolas Hiatt later kicked in the door to the complainant's locked room and threatened to kill the person.

Hiatt told officials that he went into the complainant’s room to talk. He said he went close to the “already loose” door, and it “came off the hinges,” according to the arrest affidavit filed on Tuesday in Justice Court of Helena.

Upon examination from officers, the door showed signs of forced entry.

Hiatt is a registered violent offender with three prior PFMA convictions, and he was taken into the Lewis and Clark Detention Center on July 4.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

