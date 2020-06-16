Helena man charged with ninth partner assault

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 43-year-old Helena man has been charged with a ninth partner or family member assault.

On June 2, law enforcement responded to reports of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, an officer made contact with the victim who said her boyfriend of five years, Clarence Henry Sargent, threatened to punch her after an argument.

According to court documents, the victim's voice was nearly gone from crying. She told the officer she had an argument with Sargent about money he spent on gambling. That argument escalated when she tried to pull up bank statements.

Officers allege that Sargent made a fist during an argument and drew his arm back as though he was going to hit the victim, allegedly telling her that he was going to "blast her." The victim told the officer she was afraid he would hurt her.

Sargent was contacted via phone and refused to meet with the deputy but said he did nothing to the victim.

