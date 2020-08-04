Helena man charged with multiple felonies, including assaulting an officer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 40-year-old Helena man is accused of multiple felonies including assaulting a police officer.

Lucas James Richeson is charged with felony attempted burglary, felony criminal mischief, felony assault on a peace officer, misdemeanor criminal mischief, misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

On July 29, law enforcement responded to reports of a man attempting to gain access to an apartment. The male, identified as the defendant, was reportedly heard kicking, punching and otherwise trying to force open the front door.

The victim reported that the defendant then went to a back bedroom window and was attempting to force open that point of entry, causing extensive damage to the window screen. She reported a fear of injury for herself and her two adolescent daughters who were inside the apartment at the time.

Court documents say the defendant was unlawfully residing in an adjoining apartment and caused property damage to both the exterior and interior of the apartment complex. In the neighboring apartment, the defendant allegedly used a large piece of wood to break the drywall between the two units in an attempt to gain access to the victim's apartment.

It was later reported that the damage to the rental units exceeded $1,500.