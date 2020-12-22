Helena man charged with multiple felonies, including assault

A 20-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of multiple felonies, including domestic assault.

Creed Jackson Clevenger is charged with two counts of misdemeanor partner/family member assault (first and second offenses), four felony counts of partner/family member assault (third, fourth, fifth and sixth offenses), felony criminal endangerment, misdemeanor stalking, 12 misdemeanor counts of violation of a no-contact order and felony tampering with a witness.

Court documents allege the defendant committed the various crimes over the course of this year.

Clevenger is accused of assaulting the victim multiple times, including punching her, kicking her and pulling her hair. Deputies responded to many of these incidents and arrested Clevenger several times. At one point Clevenger allegedly posted multiple nude photographs of the victim online while making degrading comments about her.

