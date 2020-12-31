Helena man charged with multiple assaults

A 52-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of multiple assaults.

Jeffrey Howard Sprague is charged with two counts of felony assault with a weapon and two counts of misdemeanor partner or family member assault.

Court documents say the charges date back to fall 2018, when Sprague allegedly got into an argument with the victim and threw a remote control at her.

In the winter of 2018, the victim was underneath her vehicle that was stuck in the snow when Sprague allegedly got into the driver's seat and began driving back and forth, nearly running her over.

On Sept. 4 2020, Sprague and the victim were in an argument when he allegedly slammed a metal chair into the concrete floor of the garage and said "better this than your (expletive) head." He allegedly grabbed the victim's wrists and forced her to the ground before talking about killing himself and retrieving a gun from a safe.

The victim reported that she tried to drive away, but Sprague caught her before she left and allegedly put the gun in his mouth and told the victim to pull the trigger. The victim said she was afraid he would turn the gun on her, so she backed out and left the residence.