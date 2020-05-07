Helena man charged with methamphetamine possession

A 39-year-old Helena man has been charged with felony criminal possession of a dangerous drug after being found with a methamphetamine syringe in his possession.

Jeremy Duke Younkin is also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

On April 14, a Helena Police Department officer observed a vehicle used in a recent theft. The defendant was confirmed as the driver of the vehicle and a records check revealed he had two confirmed warrants.

The officer said he observed a syringe in the driver's seat with the defendant. The defendant allegedly told the officer the syringe had methamphetamine in it.

With consent, the officer collected the syringe and used a Nartec quick check that showed a presumptive positive methamphetamine identification.

The defendant was arrested and taken to Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

