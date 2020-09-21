Helena man charged with meth possession

A 28-year-old Helena man has been charged with meth possession.

Tanner James Wiley is charged with felony meth possession, misdemeanor paraphernalia possession and misdemeanor theft.

Wiley is charged in connection with events that occurred in July 2019, when police responded for reports of shoplifting at a grocery store. During this event, police apprehended Wiley and Alexis Larock-Hardesty.

A search of Wiley allegedly revealed a syringe used for heroin. A search warrant, later executed on the vehicle the two suspects was using, revealed a small amount of what was believed to be meth and marijuana.

Items seized during the search were sent to the state crime lab. On June 4, 2020 the lab confirmed the substances were drugs.

