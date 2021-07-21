Helena man charged with meth possession

A 32-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine.

Kevin Michael Severance is charged with felony meth possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession.

On July 17, law enforcement responded to 701 North Last Chance Gulch to speak with individuals who were living on the property at that building. The previous day, the reporting officer had been involved with "dispersing and moving a homeless encampment" on Cruse Avenue.

The defendant was recognized as one of those displaced individuals. The officer allegedly observed a glass pipe near the defendant sitting on a wooden box. The officer said this pipe was consistent with the kind used to ingest meth.

The defendant reached over and grabbed the pipe when the officer was speaking to another person. He was told by the officer he needed to place the pipe on the ground and he complied.

The defendant denied the pipe was his, but admitted to smoking meth earlier that day. The pipe was seized and still contained meth. A field test would later confirm the substance.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

