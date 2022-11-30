Helena man charged with meth possession

A 41-year-old Helena man was charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs after being arrested for outstanding warrants.

On Nov. 27, a deputy arrested Justin Robert Fox on several outstanding warrants. He was medically cleared at the hospital prior to being transported to the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

Fox was served his outstanding warrants at the county jail. While on the booking floor, detention center staff searched him and located a small baggie containing a crystalline substance that appeared to be meth.

The deputy tested the substance, and it tested presumptive positive for meth.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.