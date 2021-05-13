Helena man charged with meth possession

Zarin Jon Richerson, 30, of Helena, is charged with felony meth possession, misdemeanor DUI (first offense) and misdemeanor driving with a suspended license.

On May 8, law enforcement initiated a traffic stop on a white truck that failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Jackson Avenue and 6th Avenue.

The driver, identified as the defendant, had his driving privilege suspended, according to a dispatcher. The defendant allegedly smelled of alcohol and had unsteady balance. A standardized field sobriety test showed signs of impairment.

The defendant had no prior DUIs in his criminal history. At the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center, detention officers located a container with alleged meth inside.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

