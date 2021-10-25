Helena man charged with meth possession

A 47-year-old Helena man has been charged with meth possession.

Eli David Bull is charged with felony meth possession and misdemeanor operating a vehicle without insurance.

On Oct. 19, law enforcement responded to a private property accident with 1800 block of 11th Avenue. The driver, identified as the defendant, was operating a 1997 Ford Pickup at the time of the accident.

The defendant did not have insurance and had a previous conviction for no insurance, according to court documents.

A record check showed an arrest warrant for the defendant out of both district court and Helena Municipal Court totaling more than $12,000. A third arrest warrant was also confirmed for the defendant at $2,500.

Once placed in custody, a search of the defendant revealed an alleged small bag of methamphetamine, authorities said.

