Helena man charged with meth possession

Lonnie Ray Kaufman, 45, of Helena, is charged with felony methamphetamine possession.

On July 30, law enforcement stopped a vehicle for driving with fictitious plates. Kaufman was the driver of the vehicle.

Kaufman was on probation and law enforcement was advised he had not been reporting as required. The probation officer requested a search of the vehicle because both Kaufman and the passenger were on probation.

Law enforcement allegedly located a multicolored pouch with a plastic bag inside that tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine residue. In a backpack located in the vehicle was a syringe, commonly used to ingest dangerous drugs.

