Helena man charged with meth possession

A 52-year-old Helena man has been charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Nicholas William Keith Bromlie was charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs. He was also charged with several misdemeanors including marijuana possession, paraphernalia possession and driving without a license.
Bromlie was allegedly found with these drugs when a Montana Highway Patrol trooper stopped him for going 55 mph in a 45 mph zone. The trooper reported that Bromlie had drug paraphernalia in plain view and admitted to smoking marijuana.
Upon searching the defendant, the trooper found marijuana and an empty syringe. A canine unit search of the vehicle confirmed narcotics in the vehicle.
Drugs and paraphernalia were located after the defendant consented to a search of the vehicle.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
