Helena man charged with meth possession

A 46-year-old Helena man is accused of possessing meth.

Lonny Ray Kaufman is charged with felony meth possession, misdemeanor paraphernalia possession, misdemeanor driving with a suspended license and misdemeanor displaying fictitious plates.

On Oct. 11, a Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office deputy observed a Chevrolet Monte Carlo bearing a license plate for a Ford F150. The vehicle was parked at a Town Pump on Main Street in East Helena. The vehicle departed northbound on Wylie Drive, where the deputy conducted a traffic stop.

The defendant was driving the vehicle with a suspended license. Dispatch also advised the defendant had three confirmed warrants for his arrest. All three where from the Montana First Judicial District Court with a bond totaling $55,000.

The deputy informed the defendant of the three warrants and arrested him. The deputy searched the defendant and found a glass pipe used for meth. The glass pipe had meth residue on it. The defendant said the pipe was for meth and admitted to the glass pipe being his. The defendant admitted to smoking meth the day prior.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.