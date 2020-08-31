Helena man charged with meth possession

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 21-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of meth possession.

Dalton Robert Brenden is charged with felony methamphetamine possession, misdemeanor DUI (first offense), misdemeanor driving with a suspended license, a misdemeanor speeding violation and a misdemeanor stop sign violation.

On Aug. 22, a sheriff's deputy on patrol observed a vehicle drive past a posted stop sign at an intersection. The vehicle was traveling 77 mph in a 55 mph zone. The deputy initiated a traffic stop.

Upon making contact, the deputy observed the defendant had bloodshot and glossy eyes. Court documents state the smell of alcohol was present. The defendant performed a standardized field sobriety test and showed six of the six possible signs of impairment.

A breath sample from the defendant showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.193.

At the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center, detention officers located two capsules containing a substance that tested presumptive positive as meth.

