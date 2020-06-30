Helena man charged with meth possession

Donald Everett Becker, 40, of Helena, is charged with felony meth possession and misdemeanor driving a motor vehicle with a revoked license.
On June 11, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop on the defendant. Upon checking the registration, the trooper discovered that Becker's license was revoked and he had two outstanding warrants.
After being taken into custody, a search was performed in which law enforcement allegedly discovered three grams of methamphetamine.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
