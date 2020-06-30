You are the owner of this article.
Helena man charged with meth possession
Helena man charged with meth possession

Donald Everett Becker

Donald Becker

Donald Everett Becker, 40, of Helena, is charged with felony meth possession and misdemeanor driving a motor vehicle with a revoked license.

On June 11, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop on the defendant. Upon checking the registration, the trooper discovered that Becker's license was revoked and he had two outstanding warrants.

After being taken into custody, a search was performed in which law enforcement allegedly discovered three grams of methamphetamine.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

