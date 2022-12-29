Helena man charged with meth possession

A 61-year-old Helena man is being charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs.

According to charging documents, William Brent Richards was drinking a beer on a bench outside the Montana Capitol Monday in violation of a city ordinance.

A Montana Highway Patrol officer approached Richards and asked if he was on probation and parole. He stated that he was. The officer did a pat search on Richards and found a small torch and a washcloth, said officials.

A probation officer advised that the washcloth should be searched. Inside the washcloth was a glass pipe with burned residue. Richards stated that he smoked meth out of the pipe that morning, according to court reports.

The officer conducted a more thorough search of Richards and found a glass container containing small white crystals that tested presumptive positive for meth.

At the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center, Richards told detention officers that there was meth in his wallet too. The wallet was searched, and in it was a plastic bag and a piece of paper both wrapped in masking tape. The paper tested presumptive positive for meth.