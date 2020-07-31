Helena man charged with meth possession

A 38-year-old Helena man has been charged with meth possession.
Christopher James Miller has been charged with felony meth possession, misdemeanor paraphernalia possession, misdemeanor driving with a suspended license and misdemeanor no insurance.
On July 15, law enforcement initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Miller that failed to use it's turn signal.
Court documents state the defendant was extremely nervous and appeared to be reaching below the driver seat during the officer's initial approach. He allegedly admitted to recent use of methamphetamine. The defendant emptied his pockets after the officer requested to search his person. In his pocket was allegedly a small plastic bag with a substance that tested presumptive positive as meth.
The defendant consented to a search of his vehicle, which revealed a glass pipe.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
